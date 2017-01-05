Transcript for ‘Mr. Gorilla’ helps real apes with his London marathon finish

The UK now were the so called gorilla man has finally finally finished the America on there in London. Six days after it started. Yeah forty year old Tom Harris and crawled his way across 26 miles. All the while wearing this gorilla suit. He also had his two sons walking next to him as he finally cross that finish line. Harrison to the hoping to raise money he said and awareness for endangered gorillas in Africa. And he raised more than 33000. Dollars as a result of it could cause. Especially pretty good time then ticket is it taking. Ten to twelve hour today. I have about four miles each day okay staying at friends houses along the way yes or they're probably hit from knocking back a few bruises while the government analysts that I don't think I could ever did marathon and they have indicated that went back crawling up that your house up there on her hands full just verdict you know he's he's a police officers in the moment Manuel offered it cut. Congratulations up finally finishing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.