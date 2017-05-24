Multi-faith vigil held in downtown Manchester

More
Muslim community leaders speak on the Manchester attacks.
7:48 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multi-faith vigil held in downtown Manchester

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47614172,"title":"Multi-faith vigil held in downtown Manchester","duration":"7:48","description":"Muslim community leaders speak on the Manchester attacks.","url":"/International/video/multi-faith-vigil-held-downtown-manchester-47614172","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.