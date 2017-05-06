Transcript for Multiple Arab nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

That's what developing story there's some diplomatic chaos in the Middle East as for Arab nations cut ties with cutter. Saudi Arabia Bahrain the United Arab Emirates and Egypt all made separate announcements this morning. They say they're angry over cutter support of terror groups and its relations with Iran. Cutter says there's no legitimate justification for the move. Overnight US officials appear to downplay any potential impact this could have on US operations at a major air base in cutter.

