Transcript for Mystery shrouds 'incidents' in Cuba involving US embassy personnel

And another diplomat serving Havana Cuba has reportedly suffered hearing loss. This time it's a Canadian but this comes after several US diplomats also separate hearing loss believed to be caused by some sort of Covert sonic device. The Canadian government is working with the US to investigate the matter. The president also stunned many in the US foreign service when he thanked Russia's Vladimir Putin for expelling hundreds of American diplomats. Last month put reacted to new US sanctions by saying the US would have to cut hundreds of people. From its diplomatic staff in Russia yesterday president trump said the expulsions will say in the US a lot of money. Some said that comments showed disrespect to those in the foreign service though others believe the president is showing couldn't he's not bothered by the move.

