Transcript for North Korea conducts failed missile launch

Good morning to you all we begin with breaking news from North Korea where the country tried to flex its military muscle overnight. By firing another miss. But the test failed with the rocket exploding seconds after launch. This comes just days after the country boasted about its new rocket engine and just weeks after fired four missiles into the sea of Jim. Pan ABC's Jimmy Cho is in South Korea she says it's no coincidence that the test comes as South Korea and the US. Conduct their annual military exercises. You understand that through that North Korea these missiles are crucial to survive. And he surely do steal a great threat. And believe that the US and South Korea will launch a preemptive strike. For change on the north and meter it is a matter shorter survival. And this is she weapons to ensure his reign of power. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson just back from that area recently said the trap administration plans to be much tougher on North Korea. If it doesn't curb its nuclear program but I North Korean envoy said the north is pursuing the acceleration. Of both its nuclear and missile programs.

