North Korea 'clearly' has missiles that can reach US, general says

The second-highest ranking military officer in the U.S. told Congress on Tuesday that while North Korea "clearly" has missiles with the capability to reach the United States, it does not have the capacity to strike accurately or successfully.
07/18/17

Transcript for North Korea 'clearly' has missiles that can reach US, general says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

