Transcript for North Korea will send Olympic team to South as countries hold high-level talks

We begin with breaking news in the Korean Peninsula the fox talks between the rival nations in to who appears. Have resulted in a deal yes or the north says it will send a delegation crossed the border. For the upcoming Winter Olympics and that could lead to additional talks. Amid rising tensions over can junk bonds growing nuclear arsenal ABC's on Zach has been following the overnight details on a good morning to you. Good morning to you Maggie and Ken this. You know the Olympic Games are expected to begin in exactly one month now and it looks increasingly likely that for the first time in twelve years. The north and south may in fact march together possibly even under one flak. North Korea has agreed to send their athletes officials in cheerleaders to the Olympic Games would have known. North Korea's top delegate free sun Quan called cooperation a New Year's gift to the Korean people. A sentiment echoed by told me on Bluntt South Korea's reunification minister. After a year of increasingly worrisome missile test by their hermit kingdom and escalating rhetoric between North Korean leader Kim Jun nine and president trump. The positive steps toward the Linda cooperation is being heralded as a symbolic step. ABC's Judy Cho in South Korea up. Overall the reaction hearing so it's full of optimism the north. Showing very strong determination to make this worked out says they hope this opportunity teen could lead to a groundbreaking momenta and towards peace the Korean Peninsula. Even president trump who had begun the new year by Taunton North Korea's leader on Twitter writing that his nuclear button is a much bigger and more powerful one in Kim's. Has expressed cautious optimism. If something can happen and something can come out of those talks that would be a great thing for all of humanity. But the talks continuing today have not resolved any of the north's nuclear issues. And when the issue of denuclearization was raised by South Korean delegates it was not acknowledged. What's expected to be on the agenda for talks today though include the logistics of the north participation in the Olympics as well the possibility of family reunification does that. And Maggie and can this although economic and military talks may not be actively debated at Penn London today they certainly are at the top of everyone's lines. But at least they're talking for an hour land is that there in Washington thank you.

