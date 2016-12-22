Transcript for North Pole Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Higher

It's just not normal but for the second journal wrote temperatures at the North Pole are on carbon Lehigh. Compared to what scientists have recorded over the years in fact they have reached from forty to fifty degrees warmer. The normal with tempers is approaching he melting point for ice. Scientists say depleted sea ice cover east of the Norwich C hoping creator up at. Passageway for warm air surges north uninhibited as the storm that right you were far on this right to Jeff not off green land ensues with. At that nothing blocking its way it's causing warmer temperatures.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.