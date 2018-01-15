Transcript for North, South Korea schedule more Olympics talks

And representatives from north and South Korea set down for talks for the second time in a week. They discussed the north create art troupe that will be part of the delegation heading across the border to the Winter Olympics next month. The meeting went on despite a veiled threat by the north to pull out of the games because the South Korean president. Gave president trump credit for getting the two countries to hold talks. And new procedures are already in place to avoid a repeat. Of the epic failure of Hawaii's missile alert system caused widespread panic on Saturday morning sending residents and tourists toward shelters. The veteran technician who mistakenly sent the alarm. Has been removed from the State's command center to people are now required to send any future alert. An emergency officials have also already made it easier to cancel a false alarm. They've been criticized because it took 38 minutes to correct this mistake even though they knew there was no incoming missile within three minutes of Saturday's alert.

