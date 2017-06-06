Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video

More
The assailant tumbles to the ground after being shot by police.
0:51 | 06/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47875048,"title":"Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video","duration":"0:51","description":"The assailant tumbles to the ground after being shot by police.","url":"/International/video/notre-dame-attacker-lunges-cop-hammer-dramatic-video-47875048","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.