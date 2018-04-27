Transcript for Nov. 14, 1973: The marriage of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

A special report live from London. On the wedding of princess Diane and captain Mark Phillips. We're. I. Well for the people flooding the streets of London and for some 500 million people all around the world we have now had. At least an early glimpse of princess as she rode with her father to Westminster Abbey in the famous glass coach. They ceremony is the pomp and circumstance. Let's go back for the report from London. Then again George. Frank this is very interesting indeed this is the moment when the carriage bearing princess and Westminster Abbey is just passing through the central archway of the horse guard. With its road leading to Whitehall that arch may be used only by royalty and a very few senior statesman. Now flourish of tropics inside Westminster. Flourishes to. Greet the queen and her procession. Driving. I'm taking their places inside the me. Well now we're getting for the first time. My love got the wedding dress which has been kept a carefully guarded secret. I think nuclear secrets of Britain have never been guarded work closely done this wedding dress this morning. But did as a traditional. Wedding dress I think it's fair to say. I'm the description we've been given by the designers says that it's. Emphasized with find graduated Penn talks the fabric is quite pure self. And has Elizabethan sleeve Simon told. Finally pleaded. White silk chiffon under some leaves Georgia's that the group. That is the groom and the best man captain Eric Brown's. Fellow officer is. She's also wearing a diamond tiara. Holding her failed in place. She has a short shoulder train. Have a look at the diamond tiara. Being handed an elaborate okay. Fifteen white roses. Also. And that bouquet will be. Spread go. Myrtle. Which was grown from. A tree that provided to myrtle for the wedding of Queen Victoria back in 1840. Something old. Beautiful. There are all flow stems of or kids in. Lily of the valley. And this simple. Myrtle. From queen Victoria's. Wedding. Okay. She seems remarkably serene. Not at all nervous of course is accustomed to greater occasions I guess. We are all speaking to his only daughter princess and as they approach the altar. Behind them the only two attendance. Young parents Edward than nine years old. And Lee Armstrong Sarah Armstrong Jones. Prices mark. Prince Edward wearing his kilts. Lady Sarah. And I classic white dress. Young lives of time. There is the room. Captain Mark Phillips on the left looking around to catch a glimpse of his pride. She approaches the altar. Behind him the best man captain Eric Brown. I'm be able to see the faces of the bride. During the ceremony the queen has decided that it's. Inappropriate to have cameras on there. Faces. We'll see them only from behind. Fast they exchange. Their marriage. Ended up. God gathered parents active guard. And in the face of this congregation. To join together this man and woman and friend and a woman. Which is an arm over his state. Instituted. God himself. Signifying onto us from the school union. And hit the bricks tied it. Which currently has faith. Courage to dogs. And you to tie. With his presence. First medical that you brought in K and Kennedy. And is commended and credit risk. To be honorable and my whole man. And therefore is not I and it can be enterprise. Nor taken in. On the side and then not then we'll mom Sunday. But reverend and it is pretty good thing about it. And in the fear of god. Unit considering the causes. Always map some of them are going day. Typical day in fold increase of mankind. According to the live of god. And that children might get more confident that he and that's sort of the north. And some praise is in. Secondly it was old days. In order that the nap through in spades and affect us in taunted by. Should be how those and directed a right. Of those hardcore. Gone to this because this state. To continue they have it in pianist of today. In north old stand for the Newt goes so far they hope and comfort. That's the bottom or to have a big. Didn't cross pendant des and the best. Into which Prodi at stake these two customs and patent com nod to be joy. Therefore I am now in control it ended jobs or. Tribal may not go put navy yard. They're philosophy. Or else got off. Forever who is peace. After Natick and charge through Booth. As you amounts. At the dreadful day of judgment. We're industry principal pops show business news. That if I thought you know Indy and his human. Well I mean being off didn't lawfully joined together in matrimony. You do now confessed she's. Will be whether fuels. That serve amended as odd couple together otherwise than girls who and I'm not join together by god neither his then there should in his school. And to meet peak time. Groups out there this woman tonight we did right. To live together. For God's ordinance. In the holiest street map committed. Lou. Comfort. On and keep. In sickness and in through. And who seek fuel. Keep the other neon to as long as you've. And it does have and his groupies. Group the have this man tonight we did husband. To do together the guards ordinance. In the holiest days meant committed. We'll of great beauty and so you. And keep him in sickness and in truth. And was seeking all of she feared Leon could give him so long as you both. Who uses this woman had been married this man. Mark and to defeat. And he's take he and Elizabeth and his movies. The and as an instant from eyewitness right. My redeemer to have had to whom can. And from this vehicle what it used it when people got a couple wells who visited the worse for rhetorical corner. Mature before in sickness and in health. And sickness and in through and to Chevy. And teachers to get us through through. According to God's holy ordinance. According to girls. It wouldn't and that school I'd like he might have. Meant to replace my true. And Elizabeth and his views. And visitors and history is ten feet. And today people. Teeth he heard from some pizza from eyewitness hospital and mileage and husband. To have had to can happen to her. From this day forward to from distant polluted for best couple was open to influence public truffle borrow. For burned in sickness and in health and sickness and in health food Judy and to a game. And doctors and turban till death us do and then comes DuPont. According to our studio audience couldn't have her through news and two give feedback. And two. Consumers through. In the name. You know. We can. And did indicate history. But I type mystery. He who gives you and she western. Keeping true faith the run for the other. May have tied together invite teams continue together indict people live together nine. And they finally drove together in dire need looking so. Through Jesus Christ. Pools. The archbishop now gives the wedding ring lead this country fellow safety win. This dream I'd be read with my quality ivy where issue. My brother and I viewership and we all my web influence IV in Idaho. And whom I really proves I'm the end done in the name of a fatwa and it was and the vision to goes in the name. And the son from the defense arm and that is prayers. Read eternal god create and who's. A man. Cuban ovals individual graves fuel everlasting night. Send my best being upon these sites this man that this woman who weakness in night games. After dipping faithfully forget. They've usually perform and keep them and confident the tricks the very. Well this ring given and received is that took an end period. And they haven't invaded imperfect enough that piece together. And news according to the arrivals. Grew Jesus Christ. The news boom god hath joined together. Let no man hooked us on. Florence about and his mom and skinny Pete. And and it is over and his movies. Have consented together including written off. And who witnessed the say it will go out of this company. Of that who have given the fish them out troops. And who picked up boosting. Thanks giving and receiving a free and I joined him and it's unproven arms but they've been man and wife together. In the favorable. And Google's. And the big Bernie guns. As you can imagine. An affair like this has spurred the souvenir industry that there are expected to read about fifteen million dollars off this wedding. Selling everything from teachers to expensive Wedgwood cameos. Even The British Army has sent on their part of they've issued two special stamps and owner of the wedding both of them have the same picture of Prince Philip standing a little bit behind. Princess and her sorry captain Phillips captain Mark Phillips. The date is on the stamp fourteenth of November 1973. There's a three and a half cent stamp which is violet and is a twenty pence temperatures this one has the like brown background. Vision they were caller was a bit of a flap over. The re touching of some of the photographs and here. There was an instruction to remove a mole and to lighten the eyes and dark and some of the hair but the stamps look for not having gotten. And I should imagine they're selling a very well indeed. Well there is much still to happen in Britain this morning. You have to have all the grand departures from Westminster Abbey and we'll have more on that. When our coverage of wedding at Westminster continues. Queens procession now moving through the abbey. The duke of Edinburgh her husband's. On her left. Followed by her mother the queen mother. Team's 73. Year old widow of king George the sixth. Behind her the prince of Wales prince Charles's 25 years old today and some day we'll probably succeed his mother has changed. King Charles. Now hold the bride groom and the bride. Found in life. And of that carriage back with the queen mother. Moment they seem to be waiting for a taxi but I'm relieved to see the carriage has appeared to. The procession is about to get under way. The ruling sleeves. They really have. Weapon system at this. I think yeah I'm captain Phillips says noticeably. Become. A little more relaxed these now we've seen his famous flashing a smile on several times. You can't blame him. Relaxing. They can sit back now on the glass carriage. Look at the queen smiling and Prince Andrew just behind and second it's C. Look says that she is. Like all the rest of us. Trying to catch. Glimpse of this. Procession as it leaves Westminster Abbey. Way back to Buckingham Palace. This does anyone is taking home movies for them so they can see there wedding later. Queen is an avid photographer. She takes pictures of every occasion but she's kept terror Iran and systematic of whenever her pocket today. Not saying. I couldn't help thinking when they were exchanging their bowels frank and Elizabeth. For richer or poorer there are a lot richer now. There's after their marriage. The princesses and come went from 37000. Up to about 90000 dollars a year. In this cast and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.