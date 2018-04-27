-
Now Playing: Thousands in Spain protest men cleared of rape charge, given lighter sentence
-
Now Playing: Trio of bear cubs rescued
-
Now Playing: What is May Day?
-
Now Playing: April 29, 2011: The marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton
-
Now Playing: April 9, 2005: The marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
-
Now Playing: July 23, 1986: The marriage of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
-
Now Playing: July 29, 1981: The marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: Nov. 14, 1973: The marriage of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
-
Now Playing: North and South Korean leaders meet in historic summit
-
Now Playing: North Korea's Kim Jong Un crosses DMZ line for historic meeting with South Korea
-
Now Playing: South Korean residents of the DMZ look forward to inter-Korean summit
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman caught on camera tripping boy in restaurant
-
Now Playing: Cowboy-hat wearing man tackles would-be robber
-
Now Playing: Danish inventor found guilty of killing Swedish journalist
-
Now Playing: 2 brothers rescued after spending 21 hours at sea without food or water
-
Now Playing: Son of US detainee in North Korea stays hopeful amid anticipation of Trump-Kim talk
-
Now Playing: Partially blind and deaf dog rescues lost girl
-
Now Playing: For royal superfans, the great Kate wait was worth it
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Toronto van attack charged with murder
-
Now Playing: 1st statue of woman on London's Parliament Square unveiled