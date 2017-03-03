Transcript for Nubian giraffes facing a 'silent extinction'

This is Margaret does little help from Margaret is just being allowed to stop feeding on pallets. When when their small up until there about six months old. And our love to eat these pellets they need to Stucco them on this I'm not get used to the patents to not tell about the most. Recent. Designation of giraffes as as threatens because after decades of encroachment. And some illegal hunting FedEx that a draster are threatened now. Yeah so this species of zero it is called roll shelter all four Nubian zero they're a full. Species of general and this is the most threatened this is classed as vulnerable this species. Because there are less than a thousand left in the world 760. Of these. All in very protective captive areas. And threatened to do with habitat loss. Through hunting through bush meat trade. Through just loss of their environment and more fair. I'm warfare as well you know every time you have a civil war in any of these African countries. An animal like this can feed the lower fees banks. Many colleges silence its extinction because most people don't think of dresses as threatened my most people a very concerned route. Elephants and grinds. On mound lines but no one's actually thinking about your office. The draw population has declined by. Forty to 60%. We have a lot of the species and in. So looking at the wart hog as well so over the last thirty years Anderson 40% overall. Have gotten profits. At an alarming decline.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.