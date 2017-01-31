Transcript for NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan Following Trump's Immigration Order

There are the policy questions about the pell Brothers ban on immigration and then as we deserted. There's also the human side to all this tonight we zoom in to one man's struggle with the bad. In hopes of shedding light on the bigger picture a Doctor Who lives in Brooklyn tonight can't get back home because he was visiting his homeland Sudan. I was whose board Jim going in Crown Heights Jim. Bill Tucker Kamal but Wally is a doctor here at interfaith. He is kind and compassionate his friends say probably works more hours than he asked do. He saves lives here and he hopes someday to be oncologists so we can save more lives here in bad sky in Crown Heights but that dream is on hold right now. Because he stopped in his native Sudan. He doesn't know if you can get back. Doctor resident Kelly's friend is an excellent doctor whose timing is terrible. He went home to visit his comedy. He it has been in half since he last saw his mom and sister so he thought that knows that with time to go visit them. It was the worst possible time doctor Kamal thought Wallace family is in Sudan. And president trumps executive order bans entry to the United States. Of people from the Sudan and some other Muslim countries on Sunday when he was supposed to fly back to the United States doctor plot wallop called and said. I got my boarding pass a New York. And then I was informed by the end lane company that. Miner has been cold and I'm not allowed to gold because that is a list that came from board of control I believe that has his name on it so he's not allowed into the US. He took his luggage was escorted out of they have puts it. After football was finishing his residency at interfaith medical center in Brooklyn he at about a year to go. President trump said tonight it is time to get serious about protecting our country is there. Anything your friends background. That would lead them to believe he might be dangerous to our. Not. Not and it's very understandable. That is a need to put that that a visiting with old. That that is second things that's happening there will completely but. A doctor who's been working here for more than twenty months was being giving life to patients it's only stands to reason that he's not gonna take place. We say you know we we welcome people when we say that we have this great democracy. In this kind of flies in the face of that idea. Doctor fat wallet is one of Mattie suddenly stranded now abroad on able to get home to their lives in the United States. I have the same thing we are all pursuing it that he would all doing the best we can do to improve ourselves and to do the best buy patients. That's doctor Colleen he's wrapped up in all this is while also from Sudan he graduates in that he can't go home to see his family. As family can't get here for his graduate. Reporting live outside to build channel sub out.

