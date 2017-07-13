-
Now Playing: 'To me, I was dead already': Emotional stories take you inside horrific Grenfell Tower fire
-
Now Playing: Jet engine blast knocks over tourist on popular Caribbean beach, killing her
-
Now Playing: Bastille Day fast facts
-
Now Playing: Trailer: 'Surviving the Inferno: Escaping Grenfell Tower'
-
Now Playing: Delaware-size iceberg has broken off Antarctica
-
Now Playing: Video shows brawl that killed American in Greece
-
Now Playing: The strange things people take on Australian trains
-
Now Playing: Prince William attends Battle of Britain anniversary
-
Now Playing: Fire erupts in part of popular London market
-
Now Playing: UN envoy visits Syria, welcomes cease-fire
-
Now Playing: UK court decision delayed in fate of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis will follow Mosul's liberation
-
Now Playing: Officer yells at mom who left kids in hot car
-
Now Playing: Nighttime protests create chaos at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Tense protests erupt at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Running of the bulls begins in Spain
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry visits ill 5-year-old's house
-
Now Playing: Tensions high as G-20 protests continue in Hamburg
-
Now Playing: Trump and Putin face off at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Battle for Mosul rages on as ISIS loses grip on the city