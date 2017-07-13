Transcript for Oct. 8, 2010: Liu Xiaobo awarded Nobel Peace Prize while in prison

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded today to a Chinese dissident being held in prison and the reaction from leaders in Beijing was ferocious. The prize went to human rights activist Lila Zhao ball and President Obama who won last year's prize culturally as a media release. Tim Curley got the last TV interview with Leo before he was jailed. The Chinese are furious. Placing guards at the home with a new prize winner for bidding reporting on the story. And when this announcement was made until 2010. Due to EUG old rules. International TV coverage was blocked out all because of a man who wants a democratic China we met Leo -- boat two years ago in a Beijing park. Because authorities were watching his home plugging his phone. That morning they warned him not to meet with us for what would be his last TV interview. You've come to me with us today. Tomorrow will you be in trouble award punitive all I don't think they'll get into trouble during the Olympic Games he told us in the pool. Our talk came as the world visited China for the 2008 Olympics at that moment he again stuck his pen in the eye of the Communist government saying it's in 190 it's difficult path I've chosen he said. But I feel I have a moral duty it is apparently chose in 1989 in Tiananmen square. A professor protesting with students against the government which led to years in prison. Or months after our interview Leo Jumbo was arrested again he had co authored a manifesto declaring human rights are universal. He was sentenced to eleven more years in prison advocates say with this choice the Nobel Committee has done more for human rights in China. That most western governments which they say are hesitant to speak more forcefully. Because of China's growing economic strength. Will China be. A democracy in your lifetime. War war there I've chosen this path and I know there will be difficulties but I act according to what I believe is right tonight. The O jumbos sits in a cell not just an inmate but a Nobel Peace Prize winner. David Curley ABC news Washington.

