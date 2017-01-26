Against All Odds: From Auschwitz to Zabar's

More
ABC News' Rachel Scott speaks to Renee Feller, a survivor of Auschwitz who is now an ordained rabbi who connects with people from all over the world at morning coffee at Zabar's Cafe.
27:37 | 01/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Against All Odds: From Auschwitz to Zabar's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45063296,"title":"Against All Odds: From Auschwitz to Zabar's","duration":"27:37","description":"ABC News' Rachel Scott speaks to Renee Feller, a survivor of Auschwitz who is now an ordained rabbi who connects with people from all over the world at morning coffee at Zabar's Cafe.","url":"/International/video/odds-auschwitz-zabars-45063296","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.