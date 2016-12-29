Official: 'No Explosion' in Deadly Russian Plane Crash

Investigators into the crash of a Russian military plane that killed 92 people heading from the Russian city of Sochi to Syria have determined that there was no explosion or fire on board, officials said on Thursday.
1:48 | 12/29/16

