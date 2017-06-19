Officials open terror investigation in Paris vehicle collision

More
A vehicle collided with a police car near the Champs-ElysÃ©es in Paris today, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terror, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to ABC News.
0:30 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials open terror investigation in Paris vehicle collision
A move. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48135831,"title":"Officials open terror investigation in Paris vehicle collision","duration":"0:30","description":"A vehicle collided with a police car near the Champs-ElysÃ©es in Paris today, and the incident is being investigated as an act of terror, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to ABC News.","url":"/International/video/officials-open-terror-investigation-paris-vehicle-collision-48135831","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.