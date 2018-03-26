-
Now Playing: Children among the dead in devastating fire at Russian mall
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a surprise visit to Belfast
-
Now Playing: American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
-
Now Playing: 2 American tourists killed in helicopter crash in Australia
-
Now Playing: Roller coaster riders left hanging upside down on malfunctioned ride
-
Now Playing: Coffee with a kangaroo?
-
Now Playing: Opposition lawmakers set off tear gas in Kosovo Parliament
-
Now Playing: Americans and Russian blast off for ISS
-
Now Playing: Missing Philadelphia student's body found 'at the base of a significant drop'
-
Now Playing: Last male northern white rhino dies after health complications
-
Now Playing: Asylum seeker struggles with mental health problems while he waits on Greek island
-
Now Playing: Years after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, a community center helps evacuees
-
Now Playing: Jet at Kathmandu airport catches fire after landing
-
Now Playing: Palestinian prime minister survives bomb blast
-
Now Playing: Putin critic suggests how to retaliate after former Russian spy was poisoned
-
Now Playing: US helicopter crash in western Iraq causes fatalities: Official
-
Now Playing: What Vladimir Putin's re-election means to Russia
-
Now Playing: The British city at the center of a Russian spy scandal
-
Now Playing: Missing student found dead in Bermuda: Police
-
Now Playing: Roof partially collapses at China's Nanchang Changbei airport