Transcript for Orange-tinted snow makes ski resort look like Mars

So a Russian ski resort looked a little more like Mars and check out the spell out the former Olympic site in Sochi. Orange. And this is not literate. Look rather that the resort was tried before the color was caused by dust from the atmosphere Kerry from the Sahara and and Arabian Desert more than 15100. Miles away temple yeah.

