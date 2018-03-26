Orange-tinted snow makes ski resort look like Mars

The snow that fell on a mountainous ski resort in Russia last week had an unusual hue -- and made the getaway destination look like a scene from Mars.
0:21 | 03/26/18

So a Russian ski resort looked a little more like Mars and check out the spell out the former Olympic site in Sochi. Orange. And this is not literate. Look rather that the resort was tried before the color was caused by dust from the atmosphere Kerry from the Sahara and and Arabian Desert more than 15100. Miles away temple yeah.

