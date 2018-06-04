-
Now Playing: Painting is this officer's best weapon to help people
-
Now Playing: What's changed 1 year after US missile strikes in Syria
-
Now Playing: New details on death of American family in Mexico
-
Now Playing: 'Caravan' of Central American migrants trekking through Mexico
-
Now Playing: New details on Trump's status in Russia probe
-
Now Playing: China to impose $50B in tariffs on US exports
-
Now Playing: 170-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered may reveal insight on evolution
-
Now Playing: North Korean defectors share popular K-pop songs
-
Now Playing: South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Princess Kate glows at Easter church service
-
Now Playing: Chinese space station enters the atmosphere
-
Now Playing: Mom and daughter rescue high school student from kidnap attempt
-
Now Playing: Pope celebrating Easter Mass
-
Now Playing: Concerns grow over China's space station potentially dropping through the sky
-
Now Playing: Violence escalates in the Middle East
-
Now Playing: Mounting tensions between Russia and US
-
Now Playing: Camera found after 2 years lost at sea
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Israelis demonstrate against plan to deport African asylum seekers
-
Now Playing: Russia to expel 60 US diplomats in retaliation for response to spy poisoning
-
Now Playing: Coalition members killed in Syria