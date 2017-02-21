Transcript for 'Panda Express' Captain discusses Bao Bao's journey to China

Hi guys welcome back to ABC news your witness at the Smithsonian for about about getting loaded up and Zachary and now until it you can see that giant. Playing behind me as she makes her arrival here to take Al long flight to China and joining us right now we have captain John hunt you. Hello thank you. It's my privilege federal express is privileges well thank you for the time. And you had this your first in the play great even as the far we've had the privilege of personal experience or Hillary's. In the press the matter back. Tiny Tim was one of those at Newcastle home or in bad news center planners meet me. And he gives his best he's retired. Mississippi now yes we've had written experience. What was your last panda play and was that she and John. Yes and and it went smoothly very smoothly and well anticipate this thing about. What should you learned from his previous experience that you're gonna apply today about about slights. Nothing out of the ordinary and that it's natural flow. The route structure forest were routine in the district structure. What is important is going in the national treasure. As being transport and that the attachment that there is seen here the national zoo with the children who watch about. To the point now departure. And that's that's a special thing to be a part of as well. I've been blessed it happened Williams capped Simpson as well it's happened. Fisher on this live in the Florida sun along with Carlo masters events make certain that flight is memorable for about bout. But at the same time very smoothly. They're born you on this flight candidates quit along routes. It's about a sixteen hour twenty minute flying here thank god for pilots have argued rest cycles. Thirteen for this type of line. OK now tell day about this fight this plane here behind you this is the giant plane at this 777. Re. That is correct this is the Boeing 777200. F. And its efficiency is extraordinary with the both the intent to be efficient fuel but also the efficiency of the carriage of heavy pain. But it's wonderful aircraft with a range today will be about 7900 miles per trip. About 8300. Or so statute miles and will be home the most efficiency in mind taking advantage of the meteorological conditions. Along with the efficiencies are going through this Alan. I mean she's Lisa aren't crater earlier it's not that big she is the giant and doesn't even in that great not to large. She'll be in the back you. What happens to be loaded them and then that. Happened and then she'll be move forward to the front portion. And our world position her will be in the position within the capitol where the least amount of feeling of balance would be notice merely over the wings finally. Where is that it I was like yeah. Fly over this apparently it is right that they grind it's all slave but that's comfort them. And and humor we. We'll have. An abundance of ma'am we'll have pounds of apples. And ten gallons plus water Indians on finding isn't all that that's fine we'll have the time. We'll make sure she's comfortable with the climate and the temperature degree specific investment areas in him. You don't adjust the temperature record number luck. And so is there any concern with that weather patterns that your tracking rain out and make sure that she doesn't have any turbulence. No not at this time we've got equipment that the aircraft. As onboard establish known turbulent environment ahead we'll address that every season. Find them we also have for the second global lots of monitoring of supply my ass. Now conditions down range we want bagged be avoiding some known conditions. By planting more than those that. So all's good we got he'll make alternative plans are required should not be necessary we'll expect to experience around. Now be in this isn't your first panda express flight east that you've done it for others. So what Harry you most excited about for this for about bout experience. The most. Impressive and emotion and I have and I shared this with the crew they carried back also is the immense popularity. Of this endangered species. And the reality that this is part of a continuation. Both science and sharing. It goes across borders. Politics and it speaks to the partnership. That is seen very successful in this. So we we realize news the same time brings a great conservative mr. are planning. Which is routine for us that side of the emotions real. Now when you land in China outlets do use facts on the ground there is anything planned there that. And we went mainland China they'll know ahead of time based on the technology. And as we taxi and we role expect a proud of onlookers. That we'll be there together grand welcoming about it's all about back. All about about our audience and it it is something that at All Saints and when you set breaks apart. Spot we kept them in and you realize that all of the planning thousands of people that have been involved in the details down that many counties. And the amount of fuel and most. About thirteen lifted a fly and adjustments to. There's so many people behind the scenes at the same. Opportunity we have the privileges of British. This is this of the room now being the U flung the strife says many times and other things besides giant panda cubs. Is this the highly of your career is buying these and around. There's there are a couple different highlights this would be for the national treasure and the volume of emotion that is being shared by people of the national zoo along the children in Washington that's but also the humanitarian. Deliveries and assistance about the world of federal express is known to brings a different character. It's extremely spent. Different finally. Really privileges. I think he's so much captain for chatting with doesn't he said today is all about how about I'll about as she gets ready to maker hearing here at Dulles airport it's only getting on this. 777. Piloted by it captain and here and a off on that sixteen plus hour flight to China. And Anderson is an ever more than for an hour from now. Answering work. I like that you're gonna dig that and that it. Memo there it. Tell your home their four and a half hours more than an Alan OK well we're gonna let you get back and get ready for this one play and we're in no way about vows are rivals we'll be here any minute for ABC news and Serena march.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.