Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: Everything you need to know

More
The former mayor assumed the presidency on June 30, 2016.
0:57 | 11/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: Everything you need to know

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51066143,"title":"Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: Everything you need to know","duration":"0:57","description":"The former mayor assumed the presidency on June 30, 2016.","url":"/International/video/philippine-president-rodrigo-duterte-51066143","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.