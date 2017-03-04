Now Playing: Beachgoers in Australia get up close and personal with shark

Now Playing: Plane lands on Spanish road

Now Playing: Explosion kills at least 10 in St. Petersburg

Now Playing: Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Colombia landslide

Now Playing: Death toll rises to 254 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia

Now Playing: Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to over 250 as authorities struggle to deliver aid

Now Playing: Fire hits Dubai high-rise complex near world's tallest tower

Now Playing: Death toll climbs over 200 after flash flood in Colombia

Now Playing: Critical week ahead for Trump after health care reform setback

Now Playing: Trump administration expresses concern about North Korea's nuclear threat to the US

Now Playing: Kremlin spokesperson: Putin and Trump both prioritize their country's 'national interest'

Now Playing: North Korean official tells ABC News they want to talk only with U.S. about nuclear weapons

Now Playing: Intense rain triggers an avalanche of water and mud in Colombia

Now Playing: Passenger video footage released of the Peruvian Airlines 737 emergency landing

Now Playing: Intelligence suggests ISIS may have gained access to airport security screening equipment to test bombs

Now Playing: US authorizes offensive airstrikes in Somalia

Now Playing: Putin's spokesman denies hacking allegations

Now Playing: Putin rejects accusations that Russia interfered with US election

Now Playing: Australian cyclone leaves shark stranded upstream