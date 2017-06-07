Police fire water cannons at G-20 protesters in Germany

More
Protesters clashed with police in the streets of Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, where this week's G-20 summit is set to take place.
1:18 | 07/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police fire water cannons at G-20 protesters in Germany
I. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48478391,"title":"Police fire water cannons at G-20 protesters in Germany","duration":"1:18","description":"Protesters clashed with police in the streets of Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, where this week's G-20 summit is set to take place.","url":"/International/video/police-fire-water-cannons-20-protesters-germany-48478391","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.