Now Playing: Police throw plastic barrier at suspect to stop him

Now Playing: Charlie Gard's parents spend final moments with terminally ill son

Now Playing: Playful pandas rewrite the rules of basketball

Now Playing: Battle to save terminally ill baby Charlie Gard has come to an end

Now Playing: Battle to take back city of Raqqa, the last ISIS stronghold in Syria

Now Playing: New surveillance video reveals deadly Green Beret shooting

Now Playing: Dust devil crosses Australian road

Now Playing: Grief, sacrifice permeate community in northern Syria

Now Playing: Thunderstorm envelops eastern China

Now Playing: Pagoda sinks after strong storm in Myanmar

Now Playing: Charlie Gard's parents: 'We will let our son go and be with the angels'

Now Playing: Charlie Gard's parents await court's final ruling

Now Playing: Families speak out about alleged dangers at Mexico resorts

Now Playing: Syrian forces battle ISIS for the city of Raqqa

Now Playing: ISIS troops being pushed out of Raqqa headquarters

Now Playing: Family claims hospital tried to extort $30K from them after birth of premature baby

Now Playing: Prince Harry reminisces about his mother's laugh and young spirit

Now Playing: Princes William and Harry share their most intimate memories of their mother

Now Playing: Parents accuse Mexican hospital of holding their newborn hostage