Pope performs 'unexpected' wedding on a plane in Chile

More
The couple was married in a civil ceremony in 2010, but were unable to have a Catholic wedding in their parish church because it collapsed in an earthquake.
0:52 | 01/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pope performs 'unexpected' wedding on a plane in Chile
Oh yeah. I had. Get the equipment. Meantime I'm. Okay. Oh yeah. Yeah. It's where they've got coming. The Borough. Boon for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52439148,"title":"Pope performs 'unexpected' wedding on a plane in Chile","duration":"0:52","description":"The couple was married in a civil ceremony in 2010, but were unable to have a Catholic wedding in their parish church because it collapsed in an earthquake.","url":"/International/video/pope-performs-unexpected-wedding-plane-chile-52439148","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.