Prince Harry launches countdown to 2018 Invictus Games

More
Harry, 32, visited Sydney Harbour to launch the countdown for his annual sporting event for wounded veterans and service members.
0:31 | 06/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry launches countdown to 2018 Invictus Games

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47891694,"title":"Prince Harry launches countdown to 2018 Invictus Games","duration":"0:31","description":"Harry, 32, visited Sydney Harbour to launch the countdown for his annual sporting event for wounded veterans and service members.","url":"/International/video/prince-harry-launches-countdown-2018-invictus-games-47891694","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.