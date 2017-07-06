Now Playing: Prince Harry launches countdown to 2018 Invictus Games

Now Playing: Twin deadly attacks strike Iran's capital

Now Playing: New details on Paris terror attack

Now Playing: ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attacks in Iran

Now Playing: French police shoot and wound man who attacked them outside Notre-Dame

Now Playing: All 3 London Bridge attackers have been identified

Now Playing: Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video

Now Playing: Trump 'wrong' to attack London mayor: UK PM

Now Playing: Suspect shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris

Now Playing: Police officer injured, suspect in hospital after incident near Notre-Dame in Paris

Now Playing: New photo emerges of boy who became symbol of Aleppo's suffering

Now Playing: New video of London Bridge terror attack depicts 18 minutes of horror

Now Playing: One of London Bridge attackers was well known to authorities, police say

Now Playing: Truck buries SUV in gravel

Now Playing: Tornado passes through Alberta, Canada

Now Playing: Poet reads inspiring poem after Manchester concert

Now Playing: London resident: 'These guys are not Muslims'

Now Playing: Witness reacts to London terror attack

Now Playing: Londoners hold vigil for victims of terror attack