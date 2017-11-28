Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Royal baby pressure?

But there is a fever. There's a royal wedding fever and it's happening right now. It's making my very hot. But Harry and Meghan, not this Meghan. She got married to someone else. Sorry, Harry. Barely got their engagement announcement out of their mouth before getting hit with the inevitable followup. Children? Not currently, no. No, of course, you know, I think one step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future. Is this a -- I mean, did you say someone asked you a similar question? Like 20 minutes after I got married. One of our friends was like, so when are you having babies. I was like, not tonight. As if you have to be married to have children. Look at this audience. It's just so exciting to see them. They seem so in love. It's a royal, you know, wedding, a royal baby. She's 36, he's 33. So they're not in their 20z. They're a little older. I am one. We know there's sometimes fertility problems so I think it's kind of Normal to say, hey, when's the baby coming. They haven't gotten married yet. Mind their own business. Why are they jumping to these kind of crazy conclusions? Yeah, royal heirs. Isn't it going to be interesting to see what baby looks like when baby arrives. Baby will be tan. Baby will have a bit of a tan because, you know, biracial folks sometimes can throw out somebody as dark as me or as light as Meghan. You know, what will the Brits say? They'll be like, hey, this baby's a -- shhh! Don't tell the queen. I think it's kind of wonderful. Do you? I do. I studied in London. She thinks everything's wonderful about them, the couple is in love, this is wonderful. No, I think it's kind of wonderful because I think the race problem that we have here in the United States is peculiar and specific to the united States. That's not true at all. I think so. I've seen how segregated -- We have a history here of slavery. So do they. Our history -- They stopped it earlier. I think our history is unique in that sense. I think the Brits, while they've had their issues as well -- They were clonalists. Yeah. But this is going to be an interesting and wonderful thing for them because now I think it will change race relations there as well. I don't agree with you. Look at this country. We had Obama for 8 years and all it did was exacerbate racism in this country. I noticed that everybody calls her, she will be the first biracial princess. What do you think that is. Because that's how she refers to herself. She's also American and divorced. King Edward had to abdicate the throne because he fell in love with an American divorce say. There's a great documentary on Netflix about king Edward where apparently they say he and kated because he was marrying a divorced woman but the truth is that he was totally collaborating with the Nazis and the Brits were like, get him out. That's the real story. There are many fingers pointing. You love that. She only watches the bbc. We're going. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.