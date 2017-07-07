Prince Harry visits ill 5-year-old's house

More
Prince Harry paid a visit to the home of a 5-year-old boy suffering from a rare chromosome disorder. The royal's charity is rebuilding his garden.
1:04 | 07/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry visits ill 5-year-old's house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48511410,"title":"Prince Harry visits ill 5-year-old's house","duration":"1:04","description":"Prince Harry paid a visit to the home of a 5-year-old boy suffering from a rare chromosome disorder. The royal's charity is rebuilding his garden.","url":"/International/video/prince-harry-visits-ill-year-olds-house-48511410","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.