Prince William attends Battle of Britain anniversary

More
Britain's Prince William visited RAF Coningsby on Tuesday to celebrate the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's 60th anniversary.
0:55 | 07/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince William attends Battle of Britain anniversary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48574963,"title":"Prince William attends Battle of Britain anniversary","duration":"0:55","description":"Britain's Prince William visited RAF Coningsby on Tuesday to celebrate the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's 60th anniversary.","url":"/International/video/prince-william-attends-battle-britain-anniversary-48574963","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.