Royals visit school in London, talk about mental health

More
Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry met with students in London.
0:42 | 04/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Royals visit school in London, talk about mental health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46918894,"title":"Royals visit school in London, talk about mental health","duration":"0:42","description":"Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry met with students in London.","url":"/International/video/princess-kate-describes-motherhood-lonely-times-46918894","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.