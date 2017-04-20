Now Playing: Royals visit school in London, talk about mental health

Now Playing: Israeli defense officials: Assad still has chemical weapons

Now Playing: Australia's Uluru turns into temporary waterfall after rainfall

Now Playing: Prince Harry opens up about needing therapy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana

Now Playing: US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast

Now Playing: President Trump dodges questions about North Korea's foiled missile strike

Now Playing: North Korea says it's 'ready' for US attack as Pence heads to Japan

Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls for general election on June 8

Now Playing: North Korea remains defiant after its failed missile launch over the weekend

Now Playing: 2 horses die, 5 horses rescued from frozen pond

Now Playing: Benedict XVI has beer, party for 90th birthday at Vatican

Now Playing: North Korea 'will test missiles weekly,' senior official tells BBC

Now Playing: Suicide bomb in Syria leaves more than 120 dead

Now Playing: Cobwebs cover soccer field in New Zealand

Now Playing: Mesmerizing lava flow down Mount Etna

Now Playing: What the failed missile launch means for North Korea

Now Playing: Tensions rise between US and North Korea

Now Playing: North Korean provocation

Now Playing: North Korea's ballistic missile test explodes seconds after blastoff