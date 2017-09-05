Transcript for Progressive wins South Korean presidential election

South Koreans elected a new president one who favors opening a dialogue with North Korea moon Jae in the liberal candidate declared victory after his rivals conceded. This marks a shift to the liberal party for the first time in decades. South Korea's last president impeached following a corruption scandal she was removed from office and is now behind bars. And there may be a US troop surge in Afghanistan senior trip administration military officials are suggesting sending thousands. Of additional troops to the country to pressure the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government. The war in Afghanistan is America's longest running war. Fighting there has been going on for fifteen years President Obama did decrease the number of US troops there.

