Protests break out in London over high-rise fire

More
Protestors take to the streets in London over this week's deadly high-rise fire that killed at least 30 people: "No justice, no peace!"
1:07 | 06/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protests break out in London over high-rise fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48091798,"title":"Protests break out in London over high-rise fire","duration":"1:07","description":"Protestors take to the streets in London over this week's deadly high-rise fire that killed at least 30 people: \"No justice, no peace!\"","url":"/International/video/protests-break-london-high-rise-fire-48091798","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.