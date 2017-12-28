Transcript for Putin calls St. Petersburg supermarket explosion a 'terrorist attack'

Breaking news out of Russia where the president there Vladimir Putin now says an explosion inside a supermarket in Saint Petersburg. Was indeed a terrorist attack at least thirteen people were injured and police say the device contained the equivalent. Of 200 grams of TNT and was rigged which trap now. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Or call early this month food and call president trump to personally thank him for tip that prevented terror attack in that same city.

