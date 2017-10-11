Transcript for Radio problems on Air Canada plane raise questions over landing

I can't that they can look at the there was consider the source fertilized. But I do it right after that I want. A routine message started the controllers conversation with Air Canada flight 781. Forget that anyone go to. But the situation change quickly last month controllers NASA crew did go around. They can't have an 81 or else. And nobody on board responded to six requests in forty seconds. This has 781 Dorell. The controller than asked the united flight to Atlanta before the Air Canada jet to move quickly so one B in the way. Of another united plane landing on the adjacent runway. Exactly 65 without the lake process look at when it without delays please technical. And a fast. And while that united plane hurried the Air Canada jet landed and finally responded to the tower. That essay brought forward yeah. Senate pretty evident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.