Rally driver slams into guardrail during race, nearly misses sheer drop

More
European Rally Championship driver Tomasz Kasperczyk had a dramatic near miss when his car slammed into a guardrail during a race on the Canary Islands. He emerged from the car uninjured.
0:35 | 05/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rally driver slams into guardrail during race, nearly misses sheer drop
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47275542,"title":"Rally driver slams into guardrail during race, nearly misses sheer drop","duration":"0:35","description":"European Rally Championship driver Tomasz Kasperczyk had a dramatic near miss when his car slammed into a guardrail during a race on the Canary Islands. He emerged from the car uninjured.","url":"/International/video/rally-driver-slams-guard-rail-race-misses-sheer-47275542","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.