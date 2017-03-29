-
Now Playing: Inside a Tiger Temple
-
Now Playing: Rare Indochinese tiger population discovered in the jungles of eastern Thailand
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet catches fire at Peru airport
-
Now Playing: This elusive Amazon tree frog's venom is said to have miraculous healing powers
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue boy stuck in crevice
-
Now Playing: Massive dinosaur tracks identified in 'Australia's Jurassic Park'
-
Now Playing: London terror attack: New barriers protect Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle
-
Now Playing: Lava flows from Mount Etna in Italy
-
Now Playing: US women's hockey team plans to boycott world championship
-
Now Playing: US-led airstrike on Mosul may have killed Iraqi civilians
-
Now Playing: Destructive cyclone slams into Australia's tropical northeast
-
Now Playing: Wife of London attacker 'saddened and shocked'
-
Now Playing: Cyclone Debbie slams into Australia's tropical northeast coast
-
Now Playing: Shanghai soccer stadium catches fire
-
Now Playing: Officials release video of tunnel inmates used to escape prison
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old migrant girl reunited with mother after 5 months
-
Now Playing: Bosnian martial artist smashes 111 building blocks in 35 seconds with his head
-
Now Playing: Russian opposition leader gets jail sentence after mass protests
-
Now Playing: 8 Japanese students feared dead after avalanche
-
Now Playing: Family of American tourist killed in London terror attack speaks out