Transcript for Record-breaking year in cocaine seizures for the Coast Guard

Watch as a dramatic high seas drug bust. Unfolds off the California coast Customs and Border Protection officers using high powered surveillance locking in on a tiny object on the horizon. It turns out to be a submarine like vessel operating almost completely under water to avoid detection. Moments later the narco sub surrounded the suspects glowing. Under the infrared cameras it's been a record year for high seas drug seizures like these. 50000 pounds of cocaine and heroin valued at more than a half billion dollars confiscated justice Argus. We are facing action that is down. At 815. At 52000. People. And his. Numbers by some ways we now. Seeing them old. The Coast Guard firing shots a drug smugglers who frantically pro their contraband overboard. In here jumping on board to make arrest in a boats docked with a ton of cocaine. The Coast Guard has intercepted a record six billion dollars in drugs its fiscal year nearly 600 suspected traffickers have been arrested. But it's a battle that seems to have no end here Thomas ABC news Washington.

