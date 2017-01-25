Rescued Elephants Get Giant Sweaters to Keep Them Warm During Cold Spell

Wildlife SOS staff at the Elephant Conservation & Care Center in Mathura, India, created giant sweaters to keep the center's elephants warm during a cold spell in January 2017.
0:25 | 01/25/17

