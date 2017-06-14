Rescuers dig for survivors in Bangladesh mudslide

Hundreds of rescuers -- including soldiers, firefighters, police and volunteers -- were still digging through vast piles of mud on Wednesday, a day after landslides killed at least 140 people in southeastern Bangladesh.
