Russia to expel 60 US diplomats in retaliation for response to spy poisoning

More
The move came after the U.S. closed a Russian consulate and threw out diplomats.
0:30 | 03/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia to expel 60 US diplomats in retaliation for response to spy poisoning
Russia's escalated his confrontation with the US and Europe following the poisoning. Of a former Russian spy in Britain the Kremlin has now given sixty American diplomats one week to leave the country. Is also shutting down the US consulate in Saint Petersburg. Which is a far bigger consulate in the Russian consulate in Seattle but the drug administration has shut down. Meanwhile doctors say the former spies daughter who was also poison and that nerve agent attack. This quickly recovering indicating she may be able to talk to investigators soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54120165,"title":"Russia to expel 60 US diplomats in retaliation for response to spy poisoning","duration":"0:30","description":"The move came after the U.S. closed a Russian consulate and threw out diplomats.","url":"/International/video/russia-expel-60-us-diplomats-retaliation-response-spy-54120165","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.