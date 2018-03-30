Transcript for Russia to expel 60 US diplomats in retaliation for response to spy poisoning

Russia's escalated his confrontation with the US and Europe following the poisoning. Of a former Russian spy in Britain the Kremlin has now given sixty American diplomats one week to leave the country. Is also shutting down the US consulate in Saint Petersburg. Which is a far bigger consulate in the Russian consulate in Seattle but the drug administration has shut down. Meanwhile doctors say the former spies daughter who was also poison and that nerve agent attack. This quickly recovering indicating she may be able to talk to investigators soon.

