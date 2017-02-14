Transcript for Russian aircraft buzzed US Navy ship 3 times in a day

And one more note before we move on here Russia with some curious military moves tonight. The first making headlines a Russian spy ship spotted in international waters off the coast of Delaware heading nor authorities say this is unusual. But that's similar moves have been made before. The second concern in the Black Sea Russian fighter jets flying within a hundred yards of the navy's USS Porter. The Pentagon calling it unsafe and unprofessional the Russians say it never happened. And the New York Times reporting tonight that Russia has secretly deployed in new cruise missile an apparent violation of an arms control treaty. The Pentagon tonight telling ABC news the department quote has made very clear our concerns about Russia's violation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.