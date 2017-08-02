Russian Tattoo Artist Turns Abuse Scars Into Butterflies

Flowers and butterflies are what a Russian tattoo artist gives to victims of domestic violence to help hide the physical scars from abusive relationships they want to put in the past.
1:26 | 02/08/17

Transcript for Russian Tattoo Artist Turns Abuse Scars Into Butterflies
