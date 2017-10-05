Russians react to firing of FBI Director James Comey

More
ABC News' Patrick Reevell reports from Moscow and discusses Russian reaction to Trump's firing of FBI Director Comey.
6:42 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russians react to firing of FBI Director James Comey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47330282,"title":"Russians react to firing of FBI Director James Comey","duration":"6:42","description":"ABC News' Patrick Reevell reports from Moscow and discusses Russian reaction to Trump's firing of FBI Director Comey.","url":"/International/video/russians-react-firing-fbi-director-james-comey-47330282","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.