Satellite shows powerful cyclone passing over Australia

More
NASA satellite footage shows Cyclone Debbie, a category four storm, passing over Australia. Wind gusts stronger than 160 mph were recorded near landfall.
1:23 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Satellite shows powerful cyclone passing over Australia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46467052,"title":"Satellite shows powerful cyclone passing over Australia","duration":"1:23","description":"NASA satellite footage shows Cyclone Debbie, a category four storm, passing over Australia. Wind gusts stronger than 160 mph were recorded near landfall.","url":"/International/video/satellite-shows-powerful-cyclone-passing-australia-46467052","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.