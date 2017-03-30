-
Now Playing: Satellite shows powerful cyclone passing over Australia
-
Now Playing: Burning passenger jet's emergency landing in Peru
-
Now Playing: World record for ‘largest gathering of Albert Einstein lookalikes’ broken in Toronto
-
Now Playing: UK formally triggers Brexit process
-
Now Playing: Elephants rescued from bomb crater dating back to Vietnam War
-
Now Playing: London terror attack: Police and faith leaders join Londoners for memorial on Westminster Bridge
-
Now Playing: Video shows passenger jet catch fire in Peru
-
Now Playing: Rare tiger population discovered in the jungles of eastern Thailand
-
Now Playing: Passenger jet catches fire at Peru airport
-
Now Playing: This elusive Amazon tree frog's venom is said to have miraculous healing powers
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue boy stuck in crevice
-
Now Playing: Massive dinosaur tracks identified in 'Australia's Jurassic Park'
-
Now Playing: London terror attack: New barriers protect Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle
-
Now Playing: Lava flows from Mount Etna in Italy
-
Now Playing: US women's hockey team plans to boycott world championship
-
Now Playing: US-led airstrike on Mosul may have killed Iraqi civilians
-
Now Playing: Destructive cyclone slams into Australia's tropical northeast
-
Now Playing: Wife of London attacker 'saddened and shocked'
-
Now Playing: Cyclone Debbie slams into Australia's tropical northeast coast
-
Now Playing: Shanghai soccer stadium catches fire