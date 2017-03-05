Scottish surfer rescued after 30 hours at sea should recover, British Coast Guard officials say

More
The surfer who was plucked from the sea after more than 30 hours adrift off Scotland's west coast had severe hypothermia.
1:28 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scottish surfer rescued after 30 hours at sea should recover, British Coast Guard officials say
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47175005,"title":"Scottish surfer rescued after 30 hours at sea should recover, British Coast Guard officials say","duration":"1:28","description":"The surfer who was plucked from the sea after more than 30 hours adrift off Scotland's west coast had severe hypothermia.","url":"/International/video/scottish-surfer-rescued-30-hours-sea-recover-british-47175005","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.