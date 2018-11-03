Seniors band together 7 years after Fukushima disaster

More
Noboru Gunji leads a community of senior residents living in Futaba, Japan.
5:50 | 03/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seniors band together 7 years after Fukushima disaster

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53646849,"title":"Seniors band together 7 years after Fukushima disaster","duration":"5:50","description":"Noboru Gunji leads a community of senior residents living in Futaba, Japan. ","url":"/International/video/seniors-band-years-fukushima-disaster-53646849","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.