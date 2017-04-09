-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley to UN on North Korea: 'Enough is enough'
-
Now Playing: Sept. 5, 1972: 11 members of Israeli Olympic team killed in Munich
-
Now Playing: Sept. 5, 1997: Mother Teresa dies at 87
-
Now Playing: North Korea says it successfully tested hydrogen bomb
-
Now Playing: Man proposes as Pope Francis looks on
-
Now Playing: US forces closure of Russia's San Francisco consulate, 2 other diplomatic properties
-
Now Playing: US and allies conduct show of force in direct response to North Korean missile test
-
Now Playing: Mexico's Red Cross to provide Harvey aid
-
Now Playing: US defense chief meets with South Korean defense minister
-
Now Playing: Alarms sound in Japan after North Korea missile launch
-
Now Playing: North Korea: 'Only absolute force' can work on Trump
-
Now Playing: Migrants flee after landing boat on Spanish shore
-
Now Playing: Protesters on the streets ahead of election result
-
Now Playing: Mystery shrouds 'incidents' in Cuba involving US embassy personnel
-
Now Playing: Japan marks 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing of Nagasaki
-
Now Playing: Tourists trapped in floodwaters rescued by elephants in Nepal
-
Now Playing: Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility
-
Now Playing: Korean city's mud festival entertains millions
-
Now Playing: Out and about in Seoul, South Korea, at night
-
Now Playing: ISIS 'clearly responsible for genocide,' Tillerson says