Transcript for Sharp insults fly at French election debate

People of France got quite a show with the country's only televised debate in the current presidential race. Marie Le pen and Emmanuel Matt crown went face to face last night in Paris in what amounted to two and a half hours of anger. And insults just to give you an idea one point micron called the pent up parasite. Who will lead France it's a civil war and Le pen then said regardless of who wins France will be led by a woman. Up look and had a true McClellan being influenced. By German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The look at macro and runoff is Sunday and we thought US politics we've got me under handle in time oh my god how did I miss it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.