Sharp insults fly at French election debate

More
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen maligned each other for two-plus hours.
0:38 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sharp insults fly at French election debate
People of France got quite a show with the country's only televised debate in the current presidential race. Marie Le pen and Emmanuel Matt crown went face to face last night in Paris in what amounted to two and a half hours of anger. And insults just to give you an idea one point micron called the pent up parasite. Who will lead France it's a civil war and Le pen then said regardless of who wins France will be led by a woman. Up look and had a true McClellan being influenced. By German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The look at macro and runoff is Sunday and we thought US politics we've got me under handle in time oh my god how did I miss it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47206999,"title":"Sharp insults fly at French election debate","duration":"0:38","description":"Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen maligned each other for two-plus hours.","url":"/International/video/sharp-insults-fly-french-election-debate-47206999","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.