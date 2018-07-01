Even near South Korea's heavily-militarized border with North Korea, life goes on

ABC News' Martha Raddatz visits the border where nearby hundreds of people have gathered for an ice-fishing festival.
3:00 | 01/07/18

Transcript for Even near South Korea's heavily-militarized border with North Korea, life goes on
This is a military checkpoint near the North Korean border and a reminder of how heavily fortified this area is this is a display of land mines in the area. So people will know what to look out for. The closer you get to the North Korean border the more remote it becomes. And the more obvious the military presence. These really kind of barriers you see all along the road on the way to the North Korean border. If there was a North Korean advance in to South Korea the lakes of those barriers would be blown off. The bigger part of the barrier falling into the roadway to try and block the North Korean advance. But while there remains a real fear of nuclear war in South Korea life goes on. We are near the North Korean border. At an ice fishing festival. Hundreds are gathered here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

