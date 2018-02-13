Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh, Scotland

Now Playing: North Korean cheerleaders, marching band tour Ojukheon in South Korea

Now Playing: South Pacific island nation of Tonga battered by Category 4 tropical cyclone

Now Playing: Javier Bardem joins the fight to protect the Antarctic

Now Playing: Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash

Now Playing: Kim Jong Un impersonator enjoys limelight

Now Playing: The untold life of the Duchess of Windsor, the woman who changed the monarchy

Now Playing: South Koreans react to a unified Winter Olympics hockey team

Now Playing: Frigid weather at Winter Olympics

Now Playing: North Korea invites South Korean president for an official visit

Now Playing: Luge veteran Erin Hamlin refuses to let Olympic flag-bearer backlash taint the honor

Now Playing: Winter Olympics kick off with fireworks

Now Playing: Olympian calls Pence's presence at Winter Games 'unfortunate'

Now Playing: Celebrations and protests in Pyeongchang

Now Playing: Long-lost Nigerian masterpiece found in 'modest' London apartment

Now Playing: Feb. 11, 1990: Nelson Mandela released from prison

Now Playing: Kim Yo Jong: Everything you need to know about Kim Jong-un's sister

Now Playing: North Korea has no plans to talk with US, Pence at Olympics, foreign ministry says

Now Playing: North Korea parades goose-stepping military might on eve of Olympics